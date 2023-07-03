Evolus Inc. (EOLS) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) was $7.27 for the day, up 0.55% from the previous closing price of $7.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560635 shares were traded. EOLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EOLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 27 when MOATAZEDI DAVID sold 6,110 shares for $8.47 per share. The transaction valued at 51,752 led to the insider holds 609,567 shares of the business.

MOATAZEDI DAVID sold 64,211 shares of EOLS for $543,797 on Mar 14. The insider now owns 615,677 shares after completing the transaction at $8.47 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Avelar Rui, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 14,906 shares for $8.47 each. As a result, the insider received 126,237 and left with 335,925 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EOLS now has a Market Capitalization of 411.55M and an Enterprise Value of 454.41M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 60.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOLS has reached a high of $14.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.49.

Shares Statistics:

EOLS traded an average of 559.19K shares per day over the past three months and 643.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 56.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.62M. Insiders hold about 13.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.30% stake in the company. Shares short for EOLS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.01M, compared to 2.82M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.28% and a Short% of Float of 5.37%.

Earnings Estimates

