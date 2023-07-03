Examining Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR) closed at $0.70 up 27.98% from its previous closing price of $0.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1539 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5168421 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on June 26, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Mayer Eldon C. III sold 4,395 shares for $1.07 per share. The transaction valued at 4,704 led to the insider holds 56,073 shares of the business.

Dietz Thomas John bought 50,000 shares of EIGR for $71,580 on Jan 23. The Director now owns 50,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.43 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, Murray Christine, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $1.22 each. As a result, the insider received 6,104 and left with 11,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EIGR now has a Market Capitalization of 24.37M and an Enterprise Value of -10.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EIGR has reached a high of $9.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0377, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5469.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EIGR has traded an average of 405.11K shares per day and 1.43M over the past ten days. A total of 44.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.76M. Insiders hold about 11.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.70% stake in the company. Shares short for EIGR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.36M with a Short Ratio of 2.36M, compared to 2.44M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.32% and a Short% of Float of 6.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.32, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.25 and -$1.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.62. EPS for the following year is -$1.22, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$1.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.58M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.8M to a low estimate of $4.37M. As of the current estimate, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.09M, an estimated increase of 12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.92M, an increase of 22.30% over than the figure of $12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.73M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EIGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.48M, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.22M and the low estimate is $22.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.