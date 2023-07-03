Examining Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) closed at $2.89 down -0.69% from its previous closing price of $2.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1085541 shares were traded. GOTU stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8800.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOTU now has a Market Capitalization of 754.70M and an Enterprise Value of 297.49M. As of this moment, Gaotu’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 85.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.12 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOTU has reached a high of $5.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0172, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7240.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOTU has traded an average of 2.64M shares per day and 1.73M over the past ten days. A total of 259.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 257.04M. Insiders hold about 4.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GOTU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.08M with a Short Ratio of 9.08M, compared to 9.91M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.15. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.33 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $90.48M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $90.48M to a low estimate of $90.48M. As of the current estimate, Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s year-ago sales were $74.73M, an estimated increase of 21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.62M, an increase of 23.80% over than the figure of $21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $110.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $110.62M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOTU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $417.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $413.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $415.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $361.37M, up 14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $511.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $532.91M and the low estimate is $493.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.