Examining Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) closed at $0.90 down -9.98% from its previous closing price of $1.00. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0998 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1450661 shares were traded. PBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBTS now has a Market Capitalization of 31.18M and an Enterprise Value of 33.68M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has reached a high of $66.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6995, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3956.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PBTS has traded an average of 540.86K shares per day and 622.25k over the past ten days. A total of 31.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.80M. Shares short for PBTS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 284.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 201.11k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.