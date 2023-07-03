F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) Records 0.98 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.5625 High

After finishing at $0.51 in the prior trading day, F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) closed at $0.50, down -2.87%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0148 from its previous closing price. On the day, 978082 shares were traded. FXLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5625 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4610.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FXLV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP bought 300,000 shares for $2.53 per share. The transaction valued at 758,730 led to the insider holds 9,728,141 shares of the business.

KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP bought 365,000 shares of FXLV for $983,127 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 9,604,530 shares after completing the transaction at $2.69 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $2.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 665,975 and bolstered with 9,454,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FXLV now has a Market Capitalization of 50.10M and an Enterprise Value of 121.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FXLV has reached a high of $4.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8021, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1095.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 511.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 926.71k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 97.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.55M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FXLV as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.79M with a Short Ratio of 5.79M, compared to 6.43M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.95% and a Short% of Float of 15.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $23.01M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $29M to a low estimate of $20.6M. As of the current estimate, F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.82M, an estimated decrease of -62.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.86M, a decrease of -40.30% over than the figure of -$62.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FXLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $129.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.02M, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $153.55M and the low estimate is $97.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.