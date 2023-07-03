Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs FEMY

After finishing at $0.53 in the prior trading day, Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) closed at $0.51, down -3.46%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0183 from its previous closing price. On the day, 516998 shares were traded. FEMY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4504.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FEMY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.70 and its Current Ratio is at 8.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FEMY now has a Market Capitalization of 6.97M and an Enterprise Value of -2.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FEMY has reached a high of $2.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7488, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0657.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 592.90K shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.53M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 11.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.57M. Insiders hold about 17.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FEMY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 28.04k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.10% and a Short% of Float of 0.12%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FEMY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21M, up 13.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.45M and the low estimate is $1.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 167.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.