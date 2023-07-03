FibroGen Inc. (FGEN)’s quick and current ratios

After finishing at $2.63 in the prior trading day, FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) closed at $2.70, up 2.66%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4517921 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FGEN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Wettig Thane sold 791 shares for $16.53 per share. The transaction valued at 13,075 led to the insider holds 108,261 shares of the business.

Chung Christine sold 6,250 shares of FGEN for $104,925 on Jun 14. The SVP, China Operations now owns 236,327 shares after completing the transaction at $16.79 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Chung Christine, who serves as the SVP, China Operations of the company, sold 6,250 shares for $17.60 each. As a result, the insider received 110,000 and left with 242,577 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FGEN now has a Market Capitalization of 256.64M and an Enterprise Value of -12.50M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FGEN is 0.57, which has changed by -7,811.99% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,615.58% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FGEN has reached a high of $25.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.8450, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.3211.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.97M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.5M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 94.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.50M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FGEN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.62M with a Short Ratio of 6.62M, compared to 5.69M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.79% and a Short% of Float of 8.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.73 and -$3.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.53. EPS for the following year is -$1.79, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$2.69.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $34.74M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.74M to a low estimate of $28.4M. As of the current estimate, FibroGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.81M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.45M, an increase of 138.00% over than the figure of $16.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $43.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $29.8M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FGEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $207.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $126M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $140.37M, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $171.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $243.74M and the low estimate is $136M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.