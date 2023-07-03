Genius Group Limited (GNS) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Genius Group Limited (AMEX: GNS) closed at $0.70 in the last session, down -0.13% from day before closing price of $0.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0009 from its previous closing price. On the day, 666761 shares were traded. GNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GNS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GNS now has a Market Capitalization of 35.89M and an Enterprise Value of 55.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.04 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GNS has reached a high of $11.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9119, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7892.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GNS traded on average about 2.36M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.42M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 30.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.53M. Insiders hold about 51.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GNS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.11M, compared to 1.22M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.00% and a Short% of Float of 6.63%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.56, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.82.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $48.15M and the low estimate is $48M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 164.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.