Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (GRCL) Rise 27.00% in Day Trading, Closes at $3.81

The price of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) closed at $3.81 in the last session, up 27.00% from day before closing price of $3.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.8100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 827866 shares were traded. GRCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GRCL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRCL now has a Market Capitalization of 203.15M and an Enterprise Value of 51.75M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRCL has reached a high of $6.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0146, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6395.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GRCL traded on average about 268.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 488.82k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 67.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.41M. Insiders hold about 23.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GRCL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 324.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.32M, compared to 314.58k on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.45, with high estimates of -$0.43 and low estimates of -$0.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.58 and -$1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.64. EPS for the following year is -$1.7, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.44 and -$1.97.