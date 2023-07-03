High and low EPS estimates for Beyond Air Inc. (XAIR)’s current quarter

The price of Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) closed at $4.26 in the last session, down -6.99% from day before closing price of $4.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 645389 shares were traded. XAIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.6150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at XAIR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on June 15, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Forbes William P bought 5,000 shares for $6.67 per share. The transaction valued at 33,350 led to the insider holds 14,855 shares of the business.

Carey Robert bought 10,000 shares of XAIR for $64,500 on Mar 30. The Director now owns 886,496 shares after completing the transaction at $6.45 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, Carey Robert, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.30 each. As a result, the insider paid 63,000 and bolstered with 876,496 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XAIR now has a Market Capitalization of 145.07M and an Enterprise Value of 102.78M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XAIR has reached a high of $11.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.5472, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.3177.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, XAIR traded on average about 451.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.21M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 30.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.12M. Insiders hold about 9.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.20% stake in the company. Shares short for XAIR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.47M, compared to 2M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.02% and a Short% of Float of 8.77%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.4 and low estimates of -$0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.65 and -$1.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.85. EPS for the following year is -$1.77, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.47 and -$2.18.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.91M and the low estimate is $12.25M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 290.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.