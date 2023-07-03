HomeStreet Inc. (HMST) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $5.92

HomeStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: HMST) closed the day trading at $5.92 down -5.43% from the previous closing price of $6.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 500954 shares were traded. HMST stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.86.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HMST, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wedbush on April 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $12 from $21 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 12 when MICHEL JOHN bought 10,000 shares for $5.99 per share. The transaction valued at 59,880 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Hand Erik D bought 3,167 shares of HMST for $19,794 on May 05. The EVP, Mortgage Lending Director now owns 12,158 shares after completing the transaction at $6.25 per share. On May 05, another insider, Endresen William, who serves as the EVP, Comm’l RE & Capital Pres. of the company, bought 1,500 shares for $6.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,315 and bolstered with 18,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HMST now has a Market Capitalization of 117.53M. As of this moment, HomeStreet’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HMST has reached a high of $39.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.40.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HMST traded about 556.09K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HMST traded about 418.74k shares per day. A total of 18.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.00M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HMST as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 884.22k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.09% and a Short% of Float of 11.27%.

Dividends & Splits

HMST’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.40, up from 1.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 22.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.54%. The current Payout Ratio is 50.70% for HMST, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 07, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

