HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) Rise 10.44% in Day Trading, Closes at $0.88

The price of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) closed at $0.88 in the last session, up 10.44% from day before closing price of $0.80. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0832 from its previous closing price. On the day, 607121 shares were traded. HOOK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HOOK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HOOK now has a Market Capitalization of 61.85M and an Enterprise Value of -41.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOOK has reached a high of $2.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2010, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0572.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HOOK traded on average about 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 693.61k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 80.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.73M. Insiders hold about 7.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HOOK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 720.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 314.93k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 0.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$1.69 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.96. EPS for the following year is -$0.98, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.54 and -$1.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $8M to a low estimate of $3.7M. As of the current estimate, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.75M, an estimated increase of 77.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.18M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.43M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.25M, up 29.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73.54M and the low estimate is $9.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 51.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.