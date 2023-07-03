How is Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: SPCE) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In the latest session, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) closed at $3.88 down -8.27% from its previous closing price of $4.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 51271799 shares were traded. SPCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8600.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPCE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.20B and an Enterprise Value of 777.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 511.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.94. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 326.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPCE has reached a high of $8.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0824, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5720.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SPCE has traded an average of 19.40M shares per day and 67.64M over the past ten days. A total of 278.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.83M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPCE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 51.16M with a Short Ratio of 51.16M, compared to 55.29M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.11% and a Short% of Float of 20.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.18 and -$2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.95. EPS for the following year is -$1.67, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.78 and -$2.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.52M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $7M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $357k, an estimated increase of 605.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.58M, an increase of 366.80% less than the figure of $605.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31M, up 399.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $89.6M and the low estimate is $15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 267.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.