Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Records 8.67 million Shares Traded, Reaches $4.5000 High

After finishing at $4.40 in the prior trading day, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) closed at $4.22, down -4.09%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8668155 shares were traded. HPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HPP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 28 when Suazo Arthur X. bought 10,000 shares for $5.86 per share. The transaction valued at 58,600 led to the insider holds 87,102 shares of the business.

Gordon Drew bought 25,000 shares of HPP for $149,000 on Mar 27. The Chief Investment Officer now owns 116,958 shares after completing the transaction at $5.96 per share. On Mar 20, another insider, Diramerian Harout Krikor, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 3,975 shares for $6.27 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,923 and bolstered with 50,921 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HPP now has a Market Capitalization of 619.95M and an Enterprise Value of 5.78B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HPP has reached a high of $15.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.8508, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.5436.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.57M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.12M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 141.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.00M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 103.89% stake in the company. Shares short for HPP as of Jun 14, 2023 were 17.63M with a Short Ratio of 17.63M, compared to 19.2M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.51% and a Short% of Float of 19.77%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, HPP’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.00, compared to 0.50 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 22.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.06.

Earnings Estimates

