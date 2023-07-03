I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS).

As of close of business last night, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.15, up 3.28% from its previous closing price of $0.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0047 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2520487 shares were traded. NVOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1401.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVOS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVOS now has a Market Capitalization of 20.88M and an Enterprise Value of 24.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVOS has reached a high of $2.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1412, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2622.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVOS traded 9.10M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.40M. Insiders hold about 12.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.40% stake in the company. Shares short for NVOS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.08M with a Short Ratio of 6.08M, compared to 4.19M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.61%.