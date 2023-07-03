Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.07 During Trading Session

After finishing at $0.07 in the prior trading day, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) closed at $0.07, up 4.20%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0030 from its previous closing price. On the day, 42089841 shares were traded. IDEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.0780 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0701.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IDEX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Poor Alfred bought 400,000 shares for $0.25 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 1,889,125 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IDEX now has a Market Capitalization of 57.77M and an Enterprise Value of 79.02M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDEX has reached a high of $0.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.0554, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.1649.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 101.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 61.56M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 561.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 533.65M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IDEX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 93.97M with a Short Ratio of 93.97M, compared to 78.67M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.63% and a Short% of Float of 11.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $84.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $84.5M to a low estimate of $84.5M. As of the current estimate, Ideanomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.39M, an estimated increase of 232.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.7M, an increase of 755.40% over than the figure of $232.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $82.7M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $396.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $396.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $396.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $100.94M, up 292.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $691.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $691.3M and the low estimate is $691.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 74.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.