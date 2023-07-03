Illumina Inc. (ILMN) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Illumina Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) was $187.49 for the day, up 1.08% from the previous closing price of $185.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1287458 shares were traded. ILMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $189.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $186.40.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of ILMN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when TOUSI SUSAN H sold 500 shares for $200.00 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 46,522 shares of the business.

Hoyt Aimee L sold 3,917 shares of ILMN for $779,737 on Mar 01. The SVP, Chief People Officer now owns 2,881 shares after completing the transaction at $199.06 per share. On Feb 22, another insider, Aravanis Alexander, who serves as the SVP, Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 5,398 shares for $201.74 each. As a result, the insider received 1,088,982 and left with 2,922 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ILMN now has a Market Capitalization of 29.33B and an Enterprise Value of 30.87B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ILMN has reached a high of $248.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $173.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 202.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 209.48.

Shares Statistics:

ILMN traded an average of 1.41M shares per day over the past three months and 2.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 158.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ILMN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.59M with a Short Ratio of 5.59M, compared to 4.3M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.54% and a Short% of Float of 3.96%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.46, with high estimates of $0.62 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.53 and $1.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $3.15, with 19 analysts recommending between $4.78 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.16B. As of the current estimate, Illumina Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.16B, an estimated increase of 0.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.27B, an increase of 14.70% over than the figure of $0.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.3B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.22B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ILMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.58B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.23B and the low estimate is $5.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.