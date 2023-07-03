In the case of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), what’s next?

After finishing at $1.19 in the prior trading day, Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT) closed at $1.18, down -0.84%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1532608 shares were traded. QUBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1700.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of QUBT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QUBT now has a Market Capitalization of 73.20M and an Enterprise Value of 75.97M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 390.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 337.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QUBT has reached a high of $4.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3109, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6998.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.56M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 60.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.49M. Insiders hold about 44.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for QUBT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.32M with a Short Ratio of 1.32M, compared to 1.18M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.14% and a Short% of Float of 3.93%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.47. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QUBT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $135k, up 714.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4M and the low estimate is $4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 263.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.