In What Direction Will Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) closed at $12.91 in the last session, up 1.89% from day before closing price of $12.67. On the day, 1273393 shares were traded. CABA stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.74.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CABA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.30 and its Current Ratio is at 10.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 27, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $16 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when Binder Gwendolyn sold 11,000 shares for $12.99 per share. The transaction valued at 142,925 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Binder Gwendolyn sold 22,000 shares of CABA for $259,833 on May 19. The insider now owns 20,000 shares after completing the transaction at $11.81 per share. On Oct 19, another insider, Nichtberger Steven, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 8,127 shares for $1.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,152 and bolstered with 986,483 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CABA now has a Market Capitalization of 502.91M and an Enterprise Value of 413.74M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CABA has reached a high of $14.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CABA traded on average about 455.32K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.06M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 35.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.61M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CABA as of May 30, 2023 were 4.02M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 4M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.12% and a Short% of Float of 11.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.53, while EPS last year was -$0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.46, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.66 and -$2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.94. EPS for the following year is -$1.61, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.2 and -$2.