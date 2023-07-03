Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Stock Closes down -4.51% on Friday Trading

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) closed the day trading at $0.45 down -4.51% from the previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0211 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6934532 shares were traded. INO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4801 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4422.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Zoth Lota S. sold 5,700 shares for $0.56 per share. The transaction valued at 3,192 led to the insider holds 52,716 shares of the business.

Weiner David B. sold 5,833 shares of INO for $6,708 on Mar 13. The Director now owns 910,124 shares after completing the transaction at $1.15 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Weiner David B., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,668 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 14,935 and left with 904,291 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INO now has a Market Capitalization of 122.86M and an Enterprise Value of -69.73M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -6.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INO has reached a high of $2.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6400, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3621.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INO traded about 9.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INO traded about 18.89M shares per day. A total of 258.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 245.68M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.80% stake in the company. Shares short for INO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 43.83M with a Short Ratio of 43.83M, compared to 39.25M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.68% and a Short% of Float of 19.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.38, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.31 and -$0.48.