Inpixon (INPX) Stock Price Peaks at $0.1820 During Trading

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 600573 shares were traded. INPX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1820 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1750.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of INPX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INPX now has a Market Capitalization of 7.21M and an Enterprise Value of 11.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INPX has reached a high of $16.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2584, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1214.

Shares Statistics:

INPX traded an average of 6.77M shares per day over the past three months and 2.86M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.53M. Insiders hold about 0.88% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INPX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 388.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 421.06k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.00% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$7,897,500. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.32M to a low estimate of $18.32M. As of the current estimate, Inpixon’s year-ago sales were $11.24M, an estimated increase of 6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.63M, a decrease of -69.10% less than the figure of $6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.27M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INPX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $62.16M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $62.16M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $45.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.66M, down -15.90% from the average estimate.