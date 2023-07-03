Invest in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) closed at $7.04 down -0.14% from its previous closing price of $7.05. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3155564 shares were traded. IOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on May 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $17 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when MCPEAK MERRILL A bought 10,000 shares for $6.15 per share. The transaction valued at 61,500 led to the insider holds 70,150 shares of the business.

Rothbaum Wayne P. bought 10,000,000 shares of IOVA for $65,000,000 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 18,067,333 shares after completing the transaction at $6.50 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, MCPEAK MERRILL A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 63,100 and bolstered with 238,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOVA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.58B and an Enterprise Value of 1.04B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOVA has reached a high of $13.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.49.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IOVA has traded an average of 5.30M shares per day and 5.64M over the past ten days. A total of 213.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.85M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.98% stake in the company. Shares short for IOVA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 25.62M with a Short Ratio of 25.62M, compared to 23.38M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.42% and a Short% of Float of 12.57%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.8 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$1.72, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.73 and -$3.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.31. EPS for the following year is -$1.51, with 13 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$2.05.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $186.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $429.66M and the low estimate is $33.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 627.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.