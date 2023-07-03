Invest in NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) closed at $8.21 up 0.37% from its previous closing price of $8.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2258252 shares were traded. NEXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.96.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NextDecade Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stifel on July 28, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $6 from $4.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NEXT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.30B and an Enterprise Value of 1.46B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEXT has reached a high of $8.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NEXT has traded an average of 1.66M shares per day and 1.77M over the past ten days. A total of 146.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 135.15M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEXT as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.29M with a Short Ratio of 6.29M, compared to 6.42M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.97% and a Short% of Float of 7.24%.

Earnings Estimates

