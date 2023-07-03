Is Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In the latest session, Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE: DOUG) closed at $2.22 up 0.45% from its previous closing price of $2.21. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 914183 shares were traded. DOUG stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Douglas Elliman Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on February 24, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 10 when LORBER HOWARD M bought 100,000 shares for $3.99 per share. The transaction valued at 399,340 led to the insider holds 2,876,341 shares of the business.

Liebowitz Michael bought 40,000 shares of DOUG for $157,200 on Oct 10. The Director now owns 135,587 shares after completing the transaction at $3.93 per share. On Oct 10, another insider, KIRKLAND J BRYANT III, who serves as the SVP, Treasurer & CFO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.87 each. As a result, the insider paid 38,700 and bolstered with 450,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOUG now has a Market Capitalization of 195.88M and an Enterprise Value of 210.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOUG has reached a high of $5.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6932, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6095.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DOUG has traded an average of 978.20K shares per day and 2.81M over the past ten days. A total of 88.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.77M. Insiders hold about 5.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DOUG as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 1.72M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 3.92%.

Earnings Estimates

There are Douglas Elliman Inc. different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $12.57, with high estimates of $32.33 and low estimates of $29.88.

