Is Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In the latest session, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS) closed at $1.20 down -0.83% from its previous closing price of $1.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1863952 shares were traded. GOSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2393 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1500.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Aranda Richard sold 1,814 shares for $1.29 per share. The transaction valued at 2,340 led to the insider holds 197,574 shares of the business.

Giraudo Bryan bought 55,000 shares of GOSS for $56,094 on Apr 04. The COO/CFO now owns 125,990 shares after completing the transaction at $1.02 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Hasnain Faheem, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 440,500 shares for $1.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 503,580 and bolstered with 4,495,897 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GOSS now has a Market Capitalization of 115.49M and an Enterprise Value of 136.10M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOSS has reached a high of $15.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2884, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4062.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOSS has traded an average of 2.21M shares per day and 2.93M over the past ten days. A total of 94.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.93M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 118.76% stake in the company. Shares short for GOSS as of Jun 14, 2023 were 16.25M with a Short Ratio of 16.25M, compared to 15.77M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.03% and a Short% of Float of 26.27%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.43, with high estimates of -$0.26 and low estimates of -$0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.81. EPS for the following year is -$1.43, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.44 and -$2.31.