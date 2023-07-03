Is this a Prime Time To acquire Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) stock

In the latest session, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) closed at $0.20 down -4.76% from its previous closing price of $0.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 64037529 shares were traded. FFIE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2101 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1960.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Chen Xuefeng bought 1 shares for $100.00 per share. The transaction valued at 100 led to the insider holds 1 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FFIE now has a Market Capitalization of 292.21M and an Enterprise Value of 394.52M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIE has reached a high of $7.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2463, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4563.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FFIE has traded an average of 87.15M shares per day and 116.65M over the past ten days. A total of 1.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.06B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 254.33M with a Short Ratio of 254.33M, compared to 161.28M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18.58% and a Short% of Float of 21.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.28, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.28.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $262.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $262.5M and the low estimate is $262.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 500.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.