It’s a good day to be an Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shareholder

The closing price of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) was $15.49 for the day, down -0.13% from the previous closing price of $15.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1016445 shares were traded. NNOX stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NNOX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NNOX now has a Market Capitalization of 855.38M and an Enterprise Value of 782.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 92.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 91.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NNOX has reached a high of $22.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.91.

Shares Statistics:

NNOX traded an average of 2.73M shares per day over the past three months and 1.66M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.29M. Insiders hold about 14.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NNOX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.67M with a Short Ratio of 7.67M, compared to 7.12M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.91% and a Short% of Float of 14.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.68, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.53 and -$0.83.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.6M to a low estimate of $2.7M. As of the current estimate, Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $2.2M, an estimated increase of 43.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.55M, an increase of 45.60% over than the figure of $43.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NNOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.58M, up 55.60% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $58.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $63.8M and the low estimate is $53.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 340.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.