It’s a good day to be an Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) shareholder

The closing price of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) was $0.96 for the day, up 1.27% from the previous closing price of $0.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0120 from its previous closing price. On the day, 512145 shares were traded. SPPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9759 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9350.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPPI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Brennan Nora sold 32,387 shares for $1.10 per share. The transaction valued at 35,496 led to the insider holds 567,828 shares of the business.

Riga Thomas J sold 31,381 shares of SPPI for $24,979 on Mar 15. The CEO & President now owns 472,411 shares after completing the transaction at $0.80 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, McGahan Keith M, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 27,197 shares for $0.80 each. As a result, the insider received 21,649 and left with 189,325 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPPI now has a Market Capitalization of 194.57M and an Enterprise Value of 168.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPPI has reached a high of $1.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0590, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7109.

Shares Statistics:

SPPI traded an average of 2.22M shares per day over the past three months and 1.13M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 201.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.03M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SPPI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 3.08M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 1.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.05. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.36 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $89.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $58.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $73.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.11M, up 625.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174.25M and the low estimate is $95.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.