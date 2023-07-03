Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $3.37 in the prior trading day, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) closed at $3.42, up 1.48%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1256804 shares were traded. JMIA stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5150 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JMIA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JMIA now has a Market Capitalization of 339.08M and an Enterprise Value of 143.37M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.65 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JMIA has reached a high of $10.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0716, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9111.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.71M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.37M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 100.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.62M. Shares short for JMIA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 8.9M with a Short Ratio of 8.90M, compared to 9.48M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.3, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.08 and -$1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.89, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.77 and -$1.04.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $48.7M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $48.7M to a low estimate of $48.7M. As of the current estimate, Jumia Technologies AG’s year-ago sales were $57.32M, an estimated decrease of -15.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $48.1M, a decrease of -4.70% over than the figure of -$15.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48.1M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JMIA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $206.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $205.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $205.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $221.88M, down -7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $220.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $230.88M and the low estimate is $209.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.