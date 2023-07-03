Kopin Corporation (KOPN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) closed at $2.15 in the last session, up 4.88% from day before closing price of $2.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1445284 shares were traded. KOPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KOPN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on June 02, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when FAN JOHN C C bought 23,293 shares for $1.35 per share. The transaction valued at 31,446 led to the insider holds 5,531,099 shares of the business.

FAN JOHN C C bought 25,000 shares of KOPN for $31,250 on May 16. The Director now owns 5,507,806 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share. On May 16, another insider, BREWINGTON JAMES K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.35 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,750 and bolstered with 115,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KOPN now has a Market Capitalization of 228.44M and an Enterprise Value of 201.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KOPN has reached a high of $2.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.94. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6128, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3060.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KOPN traded on average about 895.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.22M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 105.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.64M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KOPN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 960.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.96M, compared to 777.99k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.86% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $10.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.9M to a low estimate of $9.5M. As of the current estimate, Kopin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $11.91M, an estimated decrease of -13.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.3M, a decrease of -15.50% less than the figure of -$13.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.09M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KOPN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $41.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $43.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $47.4M, down -7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.85M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.7M and the low estimate is $45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.