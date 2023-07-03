Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) closed at $83.92 in the last session, up 1.17% from day before closing price of $82.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1212367 shares were traded. LNTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $84.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $82.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LNTH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on March 08, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when Blanchfield Paul sold 1,500 shares for $97.93 per share. The transaction valued at 146,895 led to the insider holds 92,743 shares of the business.

Marshall Robert J. Jr. sold 10,000 shares of LNTH for $993,600 on May 15. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 118,298 shares after completing the transaction at $99.36 per share. On May 15, another insider, Sabens Andrea, who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 385 shares for $99.36 each. As a result, the insider received 38,254 and left with 61,519 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LNTH now has a Market Capitalization of 5.67B and an Enterprise Value of 5.78B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.63 whereas that against EBITDA is 302.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LNTH has reached a high of $100.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.03.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LNTH traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.12M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 67.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.18M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LNTH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.65M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 3.39M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.81% and a Short% of Float of 8.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $1.28, while EPS last year was $0.89. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.37, with high estimates of $1.41 and low estimates of $1.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.7 and $5.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.58. EPS for the following year is $6.14, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.5 and $5.56.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $305.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $309.1M to a low estimate of $299.63M. As of the current estimate, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $223.72M, an estimated increase of 36.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $316.89M, an increase of 39.00% over than the figure of $36.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $322.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $306.73M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LNTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $935.06M, up 34.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.