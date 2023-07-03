Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) closed at $69.03 in the last session, down -1.67% from day before closing price of $70.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 741569 shares were traded. LEGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LEGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, William Blair on May 25, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $64.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LEGN now has a Market Capitalization of 12.66B and an Enterprise Value of 12.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 113.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 117.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -23.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEGN has reached a high of $75.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 53.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LEGN traded on average about 928.12K shares per day over the past 3-months and 717.44k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 170.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 168.20M. Insiders hold about 1.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.80% stake in the company. Shares short for LEGN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.64M with a Short Ratio of 5.64M, compared to 4.68M on May 14, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.27 and a low estimate of -$1.13, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.68, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.51 and -$4.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.28. EPS for the following year is -$2.7, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.85 and -$5.76.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $54.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $96M to a low estimate of $37.8M. As of the current estimate, Legend Biotech Corporation’s year-ago sales were $11.97M, an estimated increase of 354.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $300.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $183.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $240.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117M, up 105.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $508.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $685M and the low estimate is $357.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 111.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.