Marpai Inc. (MRAI) Stock Closes down -17.79% on Friday Trading

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) closed the day trading at $1.71 down -17.79% from the previous closing price of $2.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 505998 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRAI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Gonzalez Edmundo bought 20,000 shares for $0.51 per share. The transaction valued at 10,102 led to the insider holds 888,189 shares of the business.

Gonzalez Edmundo bought 8,110 shares of MRAI for $7,786 on Nov 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 868,189 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Gonzalez Edmundo, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $0.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 930 and bolstered with 860,079 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRAI now has a Market Capitalization of 15.09M and an Enterprise Value of 14.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRAI has reached a high of $13.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5280, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4694.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRAI traded about 431.86K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRAI traded about 145.54k shares per day. A total of 7.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.55M. Insiders hold about 14.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MRAI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 48.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 59.95k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.28 and a low estimate of -$1.28, while EPS last year was -$1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.92, with high estimates of -$0.92 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.36 and -$4.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.36. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.32 and -$0.32.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $8.24M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.24M to a low estimate of $8.24M. As of the current estimate, Marpai Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.56M, an estimated increase of 48.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.51M, an increase of 72.30% over than the figure of $48.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $8.51M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $34.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.34M, up 42.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $87.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.81M and the low estimate is $87.81M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 153.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.