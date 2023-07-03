Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) closed at $2.85 in the last session, down -0.87% from day before closing price of $2.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651771 shares were traded. MIST stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.7450.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MIST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.60 and its Current Ratio is at 13.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 20, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $4 from $8 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when Bharucha David bought 7,000 shares for $4.69 per share. The transaction valued at 32,830 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Bharucha David bought 3,000 shares of MIST for $14,580 on Dec 01. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.86 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Liebert Debra K., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $5.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,040 and bolstered with 4,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MIST now has a Market Capitalization of 95.90M and an Enterprise Value of 44.64M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MIST has reached a high of $9.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7611, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5334.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MIST traded on average about 98.17K shares per day over the past 3-months and 220.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.89M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MIST as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.02M with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 1.02M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.04% and a Short% of Float of 3.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.37 and a low estimate of -$0.41, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.36 and -$1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.51. EPS for the following year is -$1.68, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.01 and -$2.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MIST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5M, down -80.00% from the average estimate.