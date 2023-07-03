Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $0.11 in the prior trading day, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) closed at $0.11, up 4.77%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0052 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1536108 shares were traded. MOBQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1170 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1060.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MOBQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MOBQ now has a Market Capitalization of 2.81M and an Enterprise Value of 1.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.34 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MOBQ has reached a high of $2.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1694, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5992.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 9.26M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.05M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 25.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.48M. Insiders hold about 32.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MOBQ as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.19M with a Short Ratio of 1.19M, compared to 1.93M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.60% and a Short% of Float of 5.59%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.