Myomo Inc. (MYO)’s EPS estimates by 5 analysts

As of close of business last night, Myomo Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.52, up 7.78% from its previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0374 from its previous closing price. On the day, 565972 shares were traded. MYO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5299 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4774.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MYO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on November 11, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $7 from $5 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when GUDONIS PAUL R bought 307,692 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 100,000 led to the insider holds 483,345 shares of the business.

HENRY DAVID A bought 76,923 shares of MYO for $25,000 on Jan 17. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 163,527 shares after completing the transaction at $0.33 per share. On Jan 17, another insider, Mitchell Micah, who serves as the Chief Commerical Officer of the company, bought 15,384 shares for $0.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 5,000 and bolstered with 64,815 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MYO now has a Market Capitalization of 10.06M and an Enterprise Value of 1.25M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYO has reached a high of $2.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5188, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7783.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MYO traded 278.22K shares on average per day over the past three months and 170.23k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.11M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MYO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 43.36k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 42.69k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.21% and a Short% of Float of 0.21%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$0.38.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $5.74M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.2M to a low estimate of $5.5M. As of the current estimate, Myomo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.68M, an estimated increase of 56.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.83M, an increase of 21.70% less than the figure of $56.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.49M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.37M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.55M, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $27.1M and the low estimate is $20.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.