Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) closed at $2.30 in the last session, up 10.05% from day before closing price of $2.09. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1334110 shares were traded. PBLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PBLA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PBLA now has a Market Capitalization of 5.91M and an Enterprise Value of 5.87M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBLA has reached a high of $1680.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.1174, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 99.0769.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PBLA traded on average about 223.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 685.89k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.45M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PBLA as of Jun 14, 2023 were 190.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 25.15k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 34.09% and a Short% of Float of 34.20%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$4.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.73 and a low estimate of -$7.68, while EPS last year was -$1,812. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.92, with high estimates of -$1.81 and low estimates of -$2.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$9.37 and -$30 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$17.56. EPS for the following year is -$4.76, with 2 analysts recommending between -$3.09 and -$6.44.