Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) Records 1.1 million Shares Traded, Reaches $1.8200 High

After finishing at $1.66 in the prior trading day, Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX) closed at $1.76, up 6.02%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1100603 shares were traded. PSTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PSTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.40 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 04, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 when Malin Life Sciences Holdings L bought 2,150,000 shares for $3.50 per share. The transaction valued at 7,525,000 led to the insider holds 11,835,673 shares of the business.

Ostertag Eric bought 142,857 shares of PSTX for $500,000 on Aug 08. The Executive Chairman now owns 838,824 shares after completing the transaction at $3.50 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, Ostertag Eric, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, sold 160,696 shares for $3.69 each. As a result, the insider received 592,808 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PSTX now has a Market Capitalization of 144.05M and an Enterprise Value of -15.27M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.11 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PSTX has reached a high of $8.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5425, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3053.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 872.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.1M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 86.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.34M. Insiders hold about 14.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PSTX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.21M with a Short Ratio of 4.21M, compared to 4.54M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.85% and a Short% of Float of 6.80%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by Phillips 66 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $36.82, with high estimates of $23.90 and low estimates of $61.87.

EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.