Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) Stock Price Peaks at $1.1900 During Trading

The closing price of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) was $1.15 for the day, up 0.88% from the previous closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 977543 shares were traded. PRAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PRAX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Souza Marcio bought 10,000 shares for $1.06 per share. The transaction valued at 10,587 led to the insider holds 45,002 shares of the business.

MITCHELL DEAN J bought 50,000 shares of PRAX for $41,815 on Mar 24. The Director now owns 75,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.84 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Souza Marcio, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 35,002 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,207 and bolstered with 35,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRAX now has a Market Capitalization of 167.37M and an Enterprise Value of 84.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 202.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 124.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRAX has reached a high of $5.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0394, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0124.

Shares Statistics:

PRAX traded an average of 1.02M shares per day over the past three months and 2.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 119.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.74M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRAX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.58M, compared to 5.13M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.14% and a Short% of Float of 7.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.56, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.67 and -$2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.38. EPS for the following year is -$2.01, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.02 and -$2.96.