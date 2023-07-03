RYAM (Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) closed at $4.28 up 2.15% from its previous closing price of $4.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1014928 shares were traded. RYAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0900.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Posze James L Jr bought 3,000 shares for $3.51 per share. The transaction valued at 10,530 led to the insider holds 192,286 shares of the business.

Hicks Joshua C. bought 10,000 shares of RYAM for $36,500 on May 30. The SVP, High Purity Cellulose now owns 89,595 shares after completing the transaction at $3.65 per share. On May 25, another insider, Hicks Joshua C., who serves as the SVP, High Purity Cellulose of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $3.96 each. As a result, the insider paid 39,600 and bolstered with 79,595 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RYAM now has a Market Capitalization of 272.85M and an Enterprise Value of 949.19M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RYAM has reached a high of $9.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5014, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8920.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RYAM has traded an average of 1.10M shares per day and 2.5M over the past ten days. A total of 64.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.24M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAM as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.5M with a Short Ratio of 9.50M, compared to 6.84M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.59% and a Short% of Float of 17.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.06 and -$0.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 2 analysts recommending between $0 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $417.92M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $437.4M to a low estimate of $398.44M. As of the current estimate, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $399.22M, an estimated increase of 4.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $459.32M, an increase of 9.30% over than the figure of $4.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $466.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $451.95M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.78B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.72B, up 5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.