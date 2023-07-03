Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $6.85 in the prior trading day, Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) closed at $7.54, up 10.07%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 740519 shares were traded. SRRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SRRK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.00 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Invus Public Equities, L.P. bought 31,557 shares for $6.43 per share. The transaction valued at 202,845 led to the insider holds 9,059,507 shares of the business.

Invus Public Equities, L.P. sold 1,094 shares of SRRK for $10,373 on Jan 09. The 10% Owner now owns 9,027,950 shares after completing the transaction at $9.48 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Invus Public Equities, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 48,774 shares for $9.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 455,091 and bolstered with 9,029,044 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SRRK now has a Market Capitalization of 371.90M and an Enterprise Value of 164.11M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.22 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SRRK has reached a high of $13.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.52.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 335.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 887.48k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 79.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SRRK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 4.39M with a Short Ratio of 4.39M, compared to 3.9M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.08% and a Short% of Float of 23.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.79, while EPS last year was -$1.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.57, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.93 and -$2.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.09. EPS for the following year is -$2.24, with 8 analysts recommending between -$1.9 and -$2.91.