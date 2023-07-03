SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.40 During Trading Session

After finishing at $0.43 in the prior trading day, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) closed at $0.40, down -7.69%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0341 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691859 shares were traded. WORX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4360 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3830.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WORX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WORX now has a Market Capitalization of 5.64M and an Enterprise Value of 5.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WORX has reached a high of $1.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3164, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4504.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 18.66M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 13.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.80M. Insiders hold about 24.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WORX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 11.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 26.71k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.10%.