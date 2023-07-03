Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) Decline -1.24% in Day Trading, Closes at $1.20

The price of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) closed at $1.20 in the last session, down -1.24% from day before closing price of $1.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0150 from its previous closing price. On the day, 615813 shares were traded. SEEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1350.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SEEL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on September 27, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $8 from $2.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEEL now has a Market Capitalization of 147.39M and an Enterprise Value of 150.11M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 183.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 185.78 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEEL has reached a high of $1.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9306, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8763.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SEEL traded on average about 524.70K shares per day over the past 3-months and 913.09k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 112.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 103.97M. Insiders hold about 2.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SEEL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.7M with a Short Ratio of 5.70M, compared to 5.81M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.68% and a Short% of Float of 4.82%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.37. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.49.