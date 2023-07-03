Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Skillz Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.10, down -3.19% from its previous closing price of $9.40. On the day, 559070 shares were traded. SKLZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.02.

To gain a deeper understanding of SKLZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Chessen Kevin bought 50,000 shares for $0.50 per share. The transaction valued at 24,900 led to the insider holds 50,000 shares of the business.

Paradise Andrew bought 157,344 shares of SKLZ for $86,539 on May 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 10,456,647 shares after completing the transaction at $0.55 per share. On May 12, another insider, Paradise Andrew, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,342,656 shares for $0.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 698,181 and bolstered with 10,299,303 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKLZ now has a Market Capitalization of 198.95M and an Enterprise Value of -16.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.06.

Over the past 52 weeks, SKLZ has reached a high of $43.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.92.

It appears that SKLZ traded 391.40K shares on average per day over the past three months and 880.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 21.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.44M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SKLZ as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 1.96M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.11% and a Short% of Float of 11.67%.

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.8 and a low estimate of -$1.6, while EPS last year was -$3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.18, with high estimates of -$0.6 and low estimates of -$1.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.8 and -$6.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.21. EPS for the following year is -$4.14, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.4 and -$5.8.

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $43.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $46.9M to a low estimate of $42.17M. As of the current estimate, Skillz Inc.’s year-ago sales were $73.33M, an estimated decrease of -40.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $43.82M, a decrease of -14.40% over than the figure of -$40.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKLZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $192.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $162.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $269.71M, down -33.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $205.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $280M and the low estimate is $138.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.