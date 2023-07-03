SQZ Biotechnologies Company (SQZ) Stock Price Fluctuations: Highs and Lows

In the latest session, SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) closed at $0.27 down -11.01% from its previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0334 from its previous closing price. On the day, 506343 shares were traded. SQZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3160 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2500.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SQZ Biotechnologies Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Capasso Richard sold 1,183 shares for $3.33 per share. The transaction valued at 3,935 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SQZ now has a Market Capitalization of 8.95M and an Enterprise Value of -6.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQZ has reached a high of $3.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5575, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2525.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SQZ has traded an average of 53.99K shares per day and 161.73k over the past ten days. A total of 29.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.53M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SQZ as of Jun 14, 2023 were 811.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.81M, compared to 743.03k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.75, with high estimates of -$0.5 and low estimates of -$1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.12 and -$3.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.7, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.58 and -$0.83.