TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) closed at $1.75 in the last session, up 1.16% from day before closing price of $1.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4378587 shares were traded. WULF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WULF’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when Prager Paul B. bought 100,000 shares for $1.37 per share. The transaction valued at 137,300 led to the insider holds 475,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WULF now has a Market Capitalization of 366.82M and an Enterprise Value of 473.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.97 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WULF has reached a high of $2.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5840, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0953.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WULF traded on average about 3.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.75M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 165.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.51M. Insiders hold about 11.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WULF as of Jun 14, 2023 were 10.03M with a Short Ratio of 10.03M, compared to 10.03M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.73% and a Short% of Float of 7.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $27.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.1M to a low estimate of $27.1M. As of the current estimate, TeraWulf Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.39M, an estimated increase of 1,856.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.3M, an increase of 917.10% less than the figure of $1,856.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WULF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $113.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $113.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $113.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.03M, up 657.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $202.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $202.3M and the low estimate is $202.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 77.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.