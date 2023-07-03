The name Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) was $0.30 for the day, up 1.16% from the previous closing price of $0.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0034 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1980848 shares were traded. HYMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HYMC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.80 and its Current Ratio is at 15.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on October 23, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when GARRETT DIANE R sold 67,629 shares for $0.34 per share. The transaction valued at 23,129 led to the insider holds 2,125,447 shares of the business.

RIDEOUT STANTON K sold 45,621 shares of HYMC for $15,602 on Jun 05. The Executive Vice President & CFO now owns 1,099,177 shares after completing the transaction at $0.34 per share. On May 31, another insider, RIDEOUT STANTON K, who serves as the Executive Vice President & CFO of the company, sold 2,100 shares for $0.34 each. As a result, the insider received 716 and left with 1,144,798 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HYMC now has a Market Capitalization of 58.75M and an Enterprise Value of 64.17M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.67 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYMC has reached a high of $1.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3551, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5142.

Shares Statistics:

HYMC traded an average of 3.46M shares per day over the past three months and 3.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 200.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.45M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HYMC as of Jun 14, 2023 were 18.72M with a Short Ratio of 18.72M, compared to 12.62M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.30% and a Short% of Float of 10.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.25.