The name X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XFOR) was $1.94 for the day, up 4.86% from the previous closing price of $1.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1891689 shares were traded. XFOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8050.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XFOR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Ragan Paula sold 6,724 shares for $1.92 per share. The transaction valued at 12,910 led to the insider holds 543,797 shares of the business.

Mostafa Adam S. sold 5,417 shares of XFOR for $10,455 on Jun 23. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 82,862 shares after completing the transaction at $1.93 per share. On Jun 23, another insider, DiBiase Mary, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 857 shares for $1.93 each. As a result, the insider received 1,654 and left with 151,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XFOR now has a Market Capitalization of 293.57M and an Enterprise Value of 237.09M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XFOR has reached a high of $2.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8709, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4069.

Shares Statistics:

XFOR traded an average of 4.03M shares per day over the past three months and 5.01M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 145.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.73M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.00% stake in the company. Shares short for XFOR as of Jun 14, 2023 were 9.14M with a Short Ratio of 9.14M, compared to 2.95M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.76% and a Short% of Float of 5.78%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.48 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.84.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $127.86M and the low estimate is $6.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15,300.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.