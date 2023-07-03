There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) can be one of them

After finishing at $0.18 in the prior trading day, Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) closed at $0.18, down -0.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0009 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1400871 shares were traded. SIDU stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1897 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SIDU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Craig Carol Marlene bought 500,000 shares for $0.23 per share. The transaction valued at 115,500 led to the insider holds 500,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SIDU now has a Market Capitalization of 9.16M and an Enterprise Value of 9.36M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SIDU has reached a high of $5.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2225, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0057.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.15M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.74M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 50.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.95M. Insiders hold about 3.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SIDU as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.21M, compared to 585.25k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.39% and a Short% of Float of 5.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.13, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.13 and -$0.13.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $2.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.3M to a low estimate of $2.3M. As of the current estimate, Sidus Space Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.85M, an estimated increase of 24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.8M, an increase of 47.40% over than the figure of $24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SIDU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.29M, up 42.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.2M and the low estimate is $16.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 56.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.