There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH).

The closing price of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) was $0.69 for the day, up 1.25% from the previous closing price of $0.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0085 from its previous closing price. On the day, 509175 shares were traded. BLPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BLPH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on August 11, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Puissance Life Science Opportu sold 134,421 shares for $0.83 per share. The transaction valued at 111,569 led to the insider holds 1,076,841 shares of the business.

Puissance Life Science Opportu sold 560,000 shares of BLPH for $5,297,600 on May 18. The 10% Owner now owns 1,211,262 shares after completing the transaction at $9.46 per share. On May 18, another insider, Kim Bobae, who serves as the VP Reg. Affairs & Quality of the company, sold 9,455 shares for $10.00 each. As a result, the insider received 94,550 and left with 1,723 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLPH now has a Market Capitalization of 7.12M and an Enterprise Value of -8.04M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLPH has reached a high of $12.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4091, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4722.

Shares Statistics:

BLPH traded an average of 546.99K shares per day over the past three months and 338.97k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.21M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BLPH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 443k with a Short Ratio of 0.44M, compared to 240.35k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.24% and a Short% of Float of 5.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.39 and a low estimate of -$0.42, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.05. EPS for the following year is -$1.67, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.53 and -$1.82.